A sparkling first year for Newport company

Senorita Sparkles began with just one pallet of Spanish cleaning products. Its anniversary was also marked with the opening of its factory shop at it's premises on the Springfield Industrial Estate.

The business is run by Dave Johnson and Tara Watt, who had the idea after trying just one of the products.

"Tara won't mind me saying that she is a bit of a clean freak and when she bought one of the products, she was amazed by it. We got a pallet in to see if others would be interested and business has just taken off," Dave said.

Dave said that the coronavirus pandemic gave Senorita Sparkles, which also sells PPE products the chance to help the local community.

"When there were really serious problems with the supply of products and PPE we were able to step in and help people including the cottage hospital and care homes," he said.

"Now we supply a wide range of businesses including the hospitality industry and of course the public."

At the first birthday celebrations the new factory shop was opened by the Mayor of Newport, Lynn Fowler. The company gave a £500 cheque to the cottage hospital towards its new X-ray machine, which was accepted by Karen Woodcock.