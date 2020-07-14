Menu

Advertising

Newport cyclists in wheely great donation to X-ray appeal

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Two cycling clubs have united to donate more than £1,000 to a campaign to get their town a new X-ray machine.

From left: Dr Nick Tindall, Gary Wade of Nova Raiders, Nick Jeggo of Newport Cycling Club and Newport mayor Peter Scott

The Nova Raiders and Newport Cycling Club teamed up to help the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends in their appeal to raise £150,000 to replace an X-ray machine at the Cottage Care Centre.

Gary Wade from Nova Raiders and Nick Jeggo from Newport Cycling Club together presented £1,200 to Dr Nick Tindall from the appeal.

Town mayor Peter Scott said: "Both Newport cycling clubs have been fundraising again this year out on the roads and virtually raising much-needed funds for many Newport-based charities and organisations.

"The clubs work hard for our town and on behalf of the appeal I say thank you one and all."

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Sport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News