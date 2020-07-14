Newport cyclists in wheely great donation to X-ray appeal

The Nova Raiders and Newport Cycling Club teamed up to help the Newport Cottage Care League of Friends in their appeal to raise £150,000 to replace an X-ray machine at the Cottage Care Centre.

Gary Wade from Nova Raiders and Nick Jeggo from Newport Cycling Club together presented £1,200 to Dr Nick Tindall from the appeal.

Town mayor Peter Scott said: "Both Newport cycling clubs have been fundraising again this year out on the roads and virtually raising much-needed funds for many Newport-based charities and organisations.

"The clubs work hard for our town and on behalf of the appeal I say thank you one and all."