Newport food share project needs more donations to keep helping elderly

Newport Town Council and Food Share UK, based in Telford, are appealing for more businesses to donate food for the packages, which until this week were delivered on Mondays and Thursdays.

The parcels, comprising a mixture which can include bread, fresh fruit, chilli peppers and even flowers, come from nearby supermarkets and businesses and would otherwise be thrown away.

More than 250 parcels have been given out to households in Newport, with volunteers visiting about 50 on each trip.

But now the volunteers will only be able to distribute packages on Mondays because of a reduction in available food, as other groups in Telford & Wrekin run similar projects.

Mayor Peter Scott said: "What we have been doing for the past month is we meet at the Navy Club [in Bellman's Yard], we all wear the protective gear and we pack it into packages.

"We don't give away anything that is not edible.

"Then we deliver it to the self-isolating in Newport.

"Most of the town council is involved.

"I'm sure all communities are similar but Newport really is one of the best. There is always someone doing something for someone."

The food comes from a wide range of businesses – one Newport chip shop even donated a quarter of a ton of potatoes.

Now that the supply has dried up, the volunteers need any other businesses who might be able to help to reach out to them.

Councillor Scott said that they will happily collect any donations people are able to give.

In the first instance, any businesses who might be able to help should contact him by phone on 07929 377549 or by emailing peterscott123@supanet.com.

He said that once normality resumes, the good work of volunteer organisations like Food Share UK should continue to be supported.

"I can't believe the bread that goes to waste, masses of it," he added.

"When this is all over there is still going to be hundreds and thousands of tonnes of food going to waste.

"I am so impressed with what they do."