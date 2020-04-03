Thieves targeting 4x4s councillors told

Tibberton and Cherrington Parish Council heard that vehicles with high ground clearance can be targeted by criminals because it makes their catalytic converters, which contain precious metals, easier to reach.

Police gave a presentation to Edgmond Parish Council about an increase in thefts of Land Rovers and keyless cars. They told members this was happening around the country and becoming prevalent in Newport and the surrounding area.

Tibberton and Cherrington Neighbourhood Watch representatives Nick Carter and Nick Greenall advised residents to keep their cars in a garage where possible and mark valuables with Smartwater kits.

“There has been a marked increase in thefts of and from various models of Land Rovers across West Mercia,” they wrote in their update to the parish council.

Mr Carter and Mr Greenall said catalytic converter thefts had also gone up “due to a rise in the value of the precious metals they contain”.

The devices, that convert some exhaust gases into less harmful alternatives, use rare and valuable elements including palladium, platinum and rhodium.

“Thieves tend to target vehicles like vans and 4x4s with a higher ground clearance, making the converters easier to reach,” Mr Carter and Mr Greenall wrote.

“All vehicle types are vulnerable. Please help the police tackle this crime by taking steps to reduce the chances of your vehicle being targeted. They need to know about any suspicious activity around parked vehicles. Please contact the police on 101 if you see anything suspicious.”

They advised residents to keep their vehicle in a garage or on a driveway with motion-activated security lights, where possible. If parking on-street, they said, it should be in a well-lit, populated area.

Minutes of Edgmond Parish Council’s March meeting say PC Lee Thomas and PCSO Ivan Collumbell attended and gave a presentation “regarding issues including an increase in Land Rover thefts and keyless car thefts across the country, with some evidence here in Newport and surrounding areas”.

Members heard that, since December 2019, West Mercia Police has a dedicated rural crime team, including two officers based in Telford to support farms and businesses.

“In an emergency, use 999, but if it is to report suspicious activity or log a registration number, 101 is appropriate,” the meeting report says.

“The police need all the local information. Even if they do not attend a scene, the information is logged and could be useful in the future.”