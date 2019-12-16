Man charged with murder of 'loving, caring' schoolboy arrested in Shropshire

Matthew Mason, 18, is due in court today after the body of 15-year-old Alex Rodda was found in the Cheshire village of Ashley on Friday morning.

Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford was arrested in Forton near Newport at about 12pm that day.

He was later charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He was due to appear at Crewe Magistrates Court today.

Alex's family, who are also from the Knutsford area, said in a statement released by Cheshire Police on Saturday night: "Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed."

Denis Oliver, the headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where Alex was a Year 11 Pupil, also paid tribute to the youngster.

In a statement posted to the school's website, he said: "Alex will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him within our close-knit school family.

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and friends at this very sad time."