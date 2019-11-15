Views sought on how Newport High Street windfall should be spent

Newport is one of six Telford & Wrekin towns that will benefit from a collective £5 million fund that has been made available by the borough council from 2020 to 2022.

The money will be used to support a range of capital schemes to improve the look and feel of the high streets and help attract more shoppers to the areas.

Newport's mayor Peter Scott said that the process of developing ideas for the fund had been delayed because of the announcement of a general election in December, but that in the new year he is keen to welcome ideas from the community on ways to improve the High Street.

He said: "I welcome it of course. It's been delayed because of purdah.

"I will be encouraging Newport Town Council to put together some ideas to see what things we can come up with.

"The criteria has not been released fully yet but I believe it will be quite specific in terms of helping the High Street. It's got to be very specific and it's got to benefit the High Street.

"Obviously extra parking would help our High Street, that's one of the ideas.

"When the criteria comes out after purdah it would be good to hear from anybody as to how we might get it. Whatever the percentage of money we get is, I'm sure we can use it.

"We want to do everything we can to get that money because it's given away. If people have got suggestions then let's hear them.

"The High Street is for everybody, so everybody should have a view on it."

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said the council would not make any decision on how the £5 million fund is spent before consultation with people in the six towns.

Aside from Newport they include Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Oakengates and Wellington.

When the new fund was announced, Councillor Davies said: “This new £5 million fund will provide more support across these key areas and will be built into our budget for the next two years.

“It will be vital that we first engage with and listen to representative and business groups in these towns to help identify the most effective ways we can use this funding to boost high streets."