200 poppies knitted for Newport church

The St Nicholas Knitters and Crafters Group only formed in March, but has already been creating a host of woolly art for the Newport church's displays.

But their latest effort has been their biggest, and it's thanks to help from the Newport community.

"People are just so good," Elaine Burborough, of the group, said. "If you mention it to someone, they will want to get involved.

"Our outreach has gone beyond the knitting group."

Mrs Burborough said it was important to remember those who died in battle at this time of year.

"I think many children today don't really seem to know a lot about the wars," she said. "It's up to our generation to keep promoting this so they become very much aware.

Elaine Burborough with the dozens of poppies knitted by people around Newport

"Another year I'll be better prepared to go around the schools and ask them to get involved in our display. I want to involve as many people across the age spectrum as possible."

In the mean time, those wishing to join the knitters have been invited to get involved in their next big project: a host of angels for Christmas.

"It's exciting," Mrs Burborough said. "It's grown from very little and will hopefully continue.

"We will always welcome anybody. Although we call it St Nicholas Knitters, we are open to all. There are people in the community who are interested in doing these things."

Anybody interested in getting involved can call Mrs Burborough on 07903 227460.