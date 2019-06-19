Historic Shropshire market to shut for refurbishment

Newport Market will shut from this Saturday and will be shut throughout July.

The Newport Market Company, which has owned and run the market since 1860, has been working with stallholders to plan out the modernisation of the stall structures and to improve the layout.

A market company spokesman said: “To enable the refurbishment to take place, the market will be closed temporarily during July with the last trading day being this Saturday.

"There will be a grand reopening planned for August 2."

The Food Hall area will be moved into the upper market hall, returning the layout to that which existed prior to 1992. This means that all the stalls will again be in one area.

As a separate project, work has already begun to replace the town hall roof. It was last replaced over 40 years ago, and bosses say it is now starting to show its age.