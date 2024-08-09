Firefighters tackle camper van fire on Telford industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.47am on Friday reporting the vehicle fire in Halesfield, Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and two hose reel jets to tackle the camper van fire.

The fire service's incident log said one converted camper van was '80 per cent' involved in a fire.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.19pm.