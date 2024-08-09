Firefighters tackle camper van fire on Telford industrial estate
Firefighters were called to deal with a converted camper van that went up in flames on an industrial estate.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.47am on Friday reporting the vehicle fire in Halesfield, Telford.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Crews used breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and two hose reel jets to tackle the camper van fire.
The fire service's incident log said one converted camper van was '80 per cent' involved in a fire.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 12.19pm.