Council refuses plan to refurbish living accommodation above Shropshire high street restaurant

The owners of Maharaja Indian restaurant in High Street, Madeley, submitted plans in February to convert a current four-bedroom first floor flat into two separate self-contained one-bed flats.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council has refused the proposals stating that they would ‘cause harm to the character of the Local Interest Building’ which dates back to the early 19th century ‘by causing loss of heritage fabric’.

Fears were also raised over the ‘wider impact’ on the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

Applicant Muhammad Uddin argued in planning documents that the conversion would be ‘almost entirely internal’ and involving the subdivision of one large flat which they said currently ‘has only limited benefit to the associated business’.

“The provision of two self-contained smaller flats will be of much greater benefit to the business and the area as a whole,” said the planning statement.

“They can be used either as part of the business for staff or as they have a separate access, as additions to the local housing stock.”

An existing fire escape was proposed to be replaced with an external access staircase and fire escape.

The plans include three new timber window and two new door being installed, which the applicant says will ‘respect the historic context and proportion of the existing features’.

“Features which contribute to the significance, particularly the windows to the sides and rear, will be subject to sympathetic replacement with heritage style units proving modern levels of insulation,” added the applicant.

“The choice of materials will be visually in keeping with those used in adjacent properties. A replacement access stairway will be provided to the rear to match the existing. It will not be visible from outside of the site.

“With exception of the windows and doors, all works are internal and hence will have no impact upon the setting and appearance of the building.

“The existing property has developed over a significant period of time and whereas it is locally listed, it has only limited benefit to the street scene.

“On the other hand, as a popular local community restaurant, it adds to the character and vibrancy of High Street. Refurbishment and subdivision of the property can only benefit the locality and underpin the existing business.”

Madeley Town Council made no comments and no public comments were received by the borough council.

A Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer stated that the principal of subdividing the flat would be acceptable.

However, the council’s built heritage officer objected to the proposals resulting in the plan being rejected.

“The proposed insertion of a new door would cause harm to the character of the Local Interest Building, causing loss of heritage fabric,” said the council in their rejection.

“The insertion of the proposed new door would require a loss of a large portion of the heritage fabric from the oldest parts of the building. This would cause irreparable harm to the historic and architectural character of the building, contrary to local policies.

“It is acknowledged that there is a requirement for a new doorway in order to facilitate the subdivision of the flat into two flats and therefore consideration could be given to a revised scheme which relocates the doorway proposed.

“The proposed replacement windows and doors would have a wider impact upon the setting of adjacent heritage assets, the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site through their form, design and use of inappropriate materials.”

The council’s planning officer said that the external works would be visible from the restaurant’s accessible parking.

The officer accepted that the replacement windows would be an ‘improvement over the existing units’ but not ‘wholly in keeping’ with the character of the building.