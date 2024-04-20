Telford thief targeted Tesco 15 times - stealing Easter eggs and cider in three-month crime spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chad Bailey, aged 31, targeted Tesco stores 15 times and the Co-op once over the course of February, March and this month this year. As well as the chocolate eggs and alcohol, he lifted coffee, electric razors and toothbrushes, meat, cheese and household goods.

A thief who stole Easter eggs and cider in a £1,500 stealing spree will be sentenced next month.

Chad Bailey, aged 31, targeted Tesco stores 15 times and the Co-op once over the course of February, March and this month this year. As well as the chocolate eggs and alcohol, he lifted coffee, electric razors and toothbrushes, meat, cheese and household goods.

During the course of his crime spree he stole from Tesco stores in Park Avenue, Madeley and Park Lane, Woodside, as well as Co-op in Milners Lane, Dawley.

His most lucrative thefts came when he stole electric toothbrushes from Tesco in Madeley on March 11 and last Wednesday, April 10. In the earlier theft he made off with £200 worth of items, while he lifted toothbrushes to the value of £250 last week.

He also attempted to steal laundry detergent from a Tesco in Woodside on April 9 – a day on which he was due to appear in court but did not attend.

Bailey, of Warrensway, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court to 15 counts of theft, one of attempted theft and failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing in Telford.

He was bailed to appear for sentence at Telford Magistrates’ Court on May 22 this year. Bailey was granted bail on the condition that he does not go to any shops which he stole from in the interim. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.