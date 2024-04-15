'This cannot continue!' say Telford police in operation to tackle dangerous off-road bike use

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of 'Operation Spree', a targeted approach to tackling illegal off-road motorbike use, police have shared an image of a rider risking their life on a Telford road.

West Mercia Police PC Rob Hughes said: "This rider was seen on the Bridgnorth Road, Madeley. As you can see he is not wearing a helmet or safety gear.

"Some may argue that 'he's having fun' but if he or someone got hurt the response would be 'why didn't you do something about it?'.

"This cannot continue! If you want to ride these machines you need to find an appropriate place and it is your responsibility to source this."

Operation Spree was launched in early 2023 after police in south Telford received a "huge" number of complaints about antisocial motorbike usage.

The operation is hoping to build trust and confidence in the public that they can report concerns – and that police will act upon them.

Those with any information that could help prevent antisocial motorbike use - including other instances of riding or if neighbours are using or storing them - are asked to email opspree@westmercia.police.uk.

Last year, Sergeant Richard Jones, who led the South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the issue was an ongoing problem in parts of the town.

He said: "People are storing these bikes somewhere so it is us asking the community where they are so we can act on that information.

"We are out there looking for them, but we also want people to tell us if they see them and what they are doing and we will act on it.

"It is about giving the public the confidence to report things and say 'we will do something about what you are telling us'.

"We are trying to build trust and confidence because we have had people in the past say either 'you won't do anything about it' or 'you can't do anything about it', so it is about trying to build that trust and say 'the more you can give us then we can work on it'."