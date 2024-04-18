Shropshire Star
'Do you know who my family is?' Woman bit pub bouncer after heated dispute outside Telford nightspot

A woman asked a pub bouncer "do you know who my family is?" before kneeing him in the genitals and biting his arm hard enough to draw blood, a court heard.

By Rob Smith
Published
Telford Magistrates Court

Deon Kudhanda, who is now aged 25, lashed out a member of security staff and then a police officer on a night out in Madeley on December 9, 2022.

She was prosecuted for assault on the police constable and racially aggravated assault on the bouncer, Johnny Collins - who had to get a tetanus shot after Kudhanda bit him on the bicep.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday: "Police were called to the Three Furnaces public house in Telford. There were reports a member of door staff had been bitten.

"Officers attended, they spoke to [Mr Collins] who said he had been trying to remove Miss Kudhanda from the rear of the premises after a dispute with another member of staff.

"She turned and started arguing with him. The situation escalated.

"She kneed him in his genitals before biting him on his right bicep.

