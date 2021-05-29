Care home workers found not guilty of mistreating residents

Two care home workers accused of mistreating residents have been acquitted.

The Old School House in Madeley, Telford. Photo: Google

Margaret Tongue, a manager at the Old School House care home in Madeley, Telford, who has since been sacked, and Karen Jackson, a support worker at the home, faced trial jointly this week for an offence of ill-treatment of a person lacking capacity in June 2019.

Tongue was also accused of a second charge relating mistreating another resident.

Tongue was alleged to have shouted and sworn at a resident, and to have told another to "square up" to her after she told him off for using a toaster.

Jackson was accused of telling a resident to "shut up", before grabbing his jumper and sending him across the room.

A jury at Shrewsbury Crown Court took around an hour to find Tongue, 59, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, and Jackson, 49, of Arden Avenue, Dawley, Telford, not guilty of all charges.

The home is now run by Eeze Care, which took over the home in July 2020, some 13 months after the alleged incidents took place.

