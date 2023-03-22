Police issue warning after damaged cash machine swallows card in Telford

Picture: West Mercia Police

PCSOs Steve Tyrer and Alex Pittam were stopped by a member of the public while on foot patrol near a Spar shop in Leegomery, Telford.

PCSO Tyrer, of the policing team in Hadley and Leegomery, said: "We were stopped by a member of the public reporting a cash machine had detained her card, by the Spar in Leegomery Centre."

Picture: West Mercia Police

They said on looking at the machine they could see the card slot was damaged and issued a warning.

PCSO Tyrer said: "Upon looking at the machine you could see the card slot was damaged.

"Please do not used damaged machines or ones that don't look right and report it immediately.