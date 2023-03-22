Notification Settings

Police issue warning after damaged cash machine swallows card in Telford

By David Tooley

Police in Telford have issued a warning after a cash machine swallowed a person's card.

Picture: West Mercia Police
Picture: West Mercia Police

PCSOs Steve Tyrer and Alex Pittam were stopped by a member of the public while on foot patrol near a Spar shop in Leegomery, Telford.

PCSO Tyrer, of the policing team in Hadley and Leegomery, said: "We were stopped by a member of the public reporting a cash machine had detained her card, by the Spar in Leegomery Centre."

Picture: West Mercia Police

They said on looking at the machine they could see the card slot was damaged and issued a warning.

PCSO Tyrer said: "Upon looking at the machine you could see the card slot was damaged.

"Please do not used damaged machines or ones that don't look right and report it immediately.

"The machine was reported and put out of service."

Leegomery
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

