'I was quite surprised to win' - Growing success wins Top of the Plots for Don

And Councillor Eileen Callear, the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, was on hand to present the prizes to some of those setting the standard at a Top of the Plots ceremony held by Leegomery Allotment Gardens.

Cream of the crop was 67-year-old Don Craik, of Priorslee - whose first prize was his plot rent-free for a year, a bag of compost, and a £10 voucher.

"It was unexpected really," said Don.

Don Craik, 67, of Priorslee, at his allotment at Leegomery Allotment Gardens, off Millstream Way, on Sunday, August 3, 2025, immediately before being presented with the prize for the Best Plot 2025.

"There are some good plot people here, so I was quite surprised to win."

Allotments chairman John Tanner said it was the first time the group had held such a competition for many years.

"It's my first year as chairman and I said to Kate Barker, who is secretary, also in her first year, that I needed a vision going forward, and Kate said she wanted to raise standards, and the way we have done that is organising a competition so we can bring them on to the next level."