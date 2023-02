Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

The emergency services received the call at 3:18am reporting a blaze classified as a fire in the open.

The incident happened in Hadley Park Road, Leegomery, and one fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as an "out of control bonfire in garden."

The crew deployed two hose jet reels and drag rakes to extinguish the flames.