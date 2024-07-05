Power station homes plan attracts opposition over 'repetitive' designs
Proposals for more than 100 homes on a former power station site have attracted a council objection over 'repetitive' designs for the houses.
Barratt David Wilson Homes is seeking consent for the detailed plans for 109 houses at the former Ironbridge Power Station –
The company had a previous application for the same proposal rejected last year over concerns about the "quality of design".
The report detailing the refusal said: "The scheme fails to capture an identity or sense of place that is relevant to the site and its history."
A further application was submitted in April of this year, and is currently being considered by Shropshire Council.
But, neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council, which is a consultee on the plans, has voiced its concerns – again over the design of the houses proposed, and the space between the houses planned.