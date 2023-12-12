Police still working to identify missing man seen entering River Severn in Ironbridge

An unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, was seen entering the River Severn in Ironbridge, close to the Robin Hood Pub, on Friday, December 8, at around 9.50pm.

Despite searches by police officers, fire service and rescue teams at the scene, the man remains missing and unidentified.

He has been described as white, with short dark hair, of a medium build and was last seen wearing no top and dark-coloured trousers.

The man is also believed to have a dragon tattoo on the right of his chest.

On Monday, police shared CCTV images of the man in the hope someone would be able to help identify him.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, said: “We appreciate the images we have released are not the clearest, but we hope that someone will be able to help us identify the man.

“If you believe you may have seen this man enter the river around 9.50pm on Friday, or noticed anybody who fits the description who was in the vicinity beforehand, to please get in touch and tell us what you saw.

“If anyone recognises him from these images, or the descriptions we have provided, please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone who may have seen him or has any information is asked to email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting incident number 445i of December 8, 2023.

Days of frosty weather and heavy rainfall led to high water levels, a fast flowing river and temperatures in single figures over the weekend.

Flood alerts in the area remained in place on Tuesday morning, with the river at Buildwas expecting to reach its peak on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday morning the river was just under 4m, more than half a metre above what's considered the top of the normal range of 3.4m.