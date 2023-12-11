Have you seen him? Images released of man seen entering river in Ironbridge whose disappearance sparked rescue hunt

The man is understood to have entered the River Severn in Ironbridge at around 9.50pm last Friday, December 8, near the bridge by the Robin Hood pub.

Despite searches by police officers, fire service and rescue teams at the scene, the man remains missing, and officers are concerned for his safety.

West Mercia Police say the man is believed to be in his 30s. He is described as white, with short dark hair, of a medium build, and was last seen wearing no top and dark coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard, said: “We appreciate the images we have released are not the clearest, but we hope that someone will be able to help us identify the man.

“If you believe you may have seen this man enter the river around 9.50pm on Friday, or noticed anybody who fits the description who was in the vicinity beforehand, to please get in touch and tell us what you saw.

“Following our initial appeal we have received information from the public that the man is believed to have a dragon tattoo on the right of his chest.

“If anyone recognises him from these images, or the descriptions we have provided, please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone who may have seen him or has any information should email dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk or call us on 101 quoting incident number 445i of December 8, 2023.