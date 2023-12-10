Search and rescue operation fails to find man seen entering the river

Despite a full scale emergency operation no-one was found and police say they are concerned for the man's safety.

They are appealing for help from the public.

The alarm was raised after an unknown man was seen getting into the river at around 9.50pm.

He was described as a white male, possibly in his late 20s or 30s, with short dark hair, of medium build, who was wearing no top and dark coloured trousers.

Recent rain has led to high water levels, a fast flowing river and temperatures in single figures.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Despite searches by police officers, fire service and rescue teams at the scene, the man remains missing, and we are concerned for his safety."

Detective Inspector Steve Goddard of Telford Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man enter the river at this time or noticed anybody who fits the description in the vicinity beforehand to please get in touch and tell us what you saw.

“Any information we get will be helpful in piecing together our investigation into this case. Thank you in advance for your assistance.

"Anyone who may have seen the man or has any information should call us on 101 quoting log 445i of December 8."