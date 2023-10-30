Green light for homes near china museum on land formerly owned by Abraham Darby's son

The site is off the High Street in Coalport. Photo: Google

The proposals for two semi-detached homes to be built on land at a former overspill car park off High Street in Coalport have been given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The now disused site was previously an overspill car park at Coalport China Museum.

A Heritage Impact Survey states that the site was first recorded in 1847 and was once owned by Francis Darby, son of Abraham Darby.

A map of the site from that time shows a small structure on the site, described as a ‘croft or yard’.

Original proposals for the site were for two four-bedroom detached homes, which were amended following objections.

During the consultation process for the initial plans, nine letters of objection were received by the council along with three letters of support.

Among the objections raised was that it was an ‘inappropriate location’ and that the existing car park was still in use.

However, when approving the application a council planning officer said that the applicant had confirmed that the car park had not been used by the Coalport China Museum for ‘some time’.

“The more recent ad hoc use of the car park recognised by objecting residents was acknowledged by the applicant whom advised that there appears to have been some unauthorised users when the gates have been left unlocked,” said the planning officer.

“The local planning authority considers that the scale and design of the proposed scheme (as amended) is acceptable; preserving and enhancing the character and appearance of the World Heritage Site.

“The built heritage specialist supports the development subject to conditions relating to materials, window/door detailing, external services and enclosure details.”

Fears were raised by objectors about the impact the development would have on the existing footpath which runs alongside the site.

However, a council planning officer said that the applicant is ‘committed’ to retaining this route for local residents to utilise and a new formal boundary is shown on the amended plans.

Objectors also raised concerns about badgers being present in the area.

A survey found that badger activity was "characteristic of outlier setts and there is likely to be some disturbance (through noise and vibration during construction) within 20 metres of the outlier sett".

Telford & Wrekin Council’s biodiversity officer has supported the applicant, but the developer requires a licence from Natural England before building work can commence.

Concerns were also raised about the loss of trees as part of the development. However, the council states that the proposed homes can ‘fit comfortably’ in the middle of the site without impacting any of the existing trees.

Further objections surrounded access to the site and concerns over previous flooding on the site during heavy rainfall.

Anoop Bains, flood risk officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, supported the development subject to a drainage system management plan being put in place.

The highways department raised no objections to the application subject to conditions. They have added conditions that signage along Coalport High Street should be altered and resurfacing works need to take place on the track that leads to the site.

The Ironbridge Gorge Parish Council commented that there ‘may be’ a covenant on the site preventing the proposed development.

However, the council’s planning officer concluded: “This is a civil matter to be considered under property law and is not a material planning consideration.