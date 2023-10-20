Parts of Ironbridge several feet underwater as brook bursts during heavy rainfall

Flooding at Dale End this morning. Picture: Robin Fellows-Weir - RFW Photo Video

Dale End in Coalbrookdale was several feet under water from around 9am this morning with heavy rain understood to have resulted in the nearby brook bursting its banks.

The situation has affected a number of homes and properties in the area.

Katie Cook, manager at the Brooke Evans Ironbridge salon, said they had been warned the brook was about to burst, with some staff and clients able to move their cars out of harm's way.

She said: "When we all got here here this morning there were obviously little puddles but it was absolutely fine.

"About five to nine someone came in and said 'the brook is going to burst and it is going to flood'."

Katie Cook donned her waders and carried one of the customers back to her car.

Katie said she had donned her waders to deliver items left by a client in the salon to her car, before then going above-and-beyond by giving another client a piggy back through the water to her car.

She said the water contained sewage and was 'disgusting'.

She said that while it was a nuisance for the salon, with clients unable to attend appointments, the water had not flooded the business, unlike others less fortunate.

She said: "It is alright for us because it has come to the top step but we don't think it is going to actually come into the salon."

