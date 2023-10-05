Animal rescue teams called to reports of deer in river at Ironbridge

By Sue AustinIronbridgePublished:

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's water and animal rescue teams turned out in force after reports of a deer struggling in the River Severn.

Members of the public made 999 calls after seeing an animal in the water at The Wharfage at Ironbridge at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The water rescue unit and rescue tender were among the crews mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras as well as torches to carry out a thorough search of the river from the banks.

No animals were found and the crews stood down by 10.10pm.

Elsewhere, a fire crew from Wellington helped a dog whose paw was trapped in the early hours of Thursday.

The dog had his paw trapped in an air vent in Hollies Road, Wellington, with a call for help made at 2.38am.

Small gear was used to release the dog, which was not injured, in an operation lasting about 45 minutes.

