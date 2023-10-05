Animal rescue teams called to reports of deer in river at Ironbridge

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Members of the public made 999 calls after seeing an animal in the water at The Wharfage at Ironbridge at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

The water rescue unit and rescue tender were among the crews mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras as well as torches to carry out a thorough search of the river from the banks.

No animals were found and the crews stood down by 10.10pm.

Elsewhere, a fire crew from Wellington helped a dog whose paw was trapped in the early hours of Thursday.

The dog had his paw trapped in an air vent in Hollies Road, Wellington, with a call for help made at 2.38am.