Plans to repair clock on top of historic county building

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to carry out repairs to the clock which sits on top of Coalbrookdale’s Museum of Iron.

The clock was added to the building back in 1843.

The giant warehouse, which is now the Museum of Iron, had been created by Abraham Darby’s Coalbrookdale Company in 1838 and the ‘elaborated decorative clock’ was added “to advertise the company wares and its specialisation in decorative cast iron”.

The museum trust is proposing a host of works to ensure the preservation of the clock,

They include repairs to the wooden structure of the clock tower, the redecoration of the structure and clock face, adding weather-proofing behind the pierced panels, and the replacement of the clock tower base coverings in lead.

The Museum of Iron

The trust is also applying for permission to carry out repairs to repairs to the Long Warehouse roof at the museum.

A decision on the applications will be taken at a later date.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council has received a number of planning applications, including a proposal to build three detached bungalows on land off Walkmill Road in Market Drayton.

A veranda could also be added to a property if the authority’s planning officers grant approval.

The plan is for Primrose House in Burlton, Shrewsbury, and would see the veranda added to the rear courtyard.

The Hope and Friar in St Julian’s Friars, Shrewsbury has asked for permission to remove a temporary shelter to replace it with a wooden public house shelter.

A separate application could see a former agricultural building converted to create a residential property.

The plan is for a former milking parlour at New Farm in Muckleton into a two bedroom residential annex.