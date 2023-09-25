Six-month closure of major Ironbridge route begins for essential repairs

Jiggers Bank. Photo: Google

The Jiggers Bank road into Ironbridge will be fully closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians until spring next year to allow for vital repairs to sections of the 160m wall along the route.

The closure will see traffic diverted via the Buildwas bypass for 26 weeks.

All businesses and attractions in the Ironbridge Gorge will be open as usual with access via Dale End and Wellington Road.

Telford & Wrekin Council has explained that the work is "essential" and includes the partial reconstruction of collapsed sections of wall and the installation of more than 100, 10m long galvanised steel ground anchors.

A previous update from the council said: "Jigger’s Bank in Coalbrookdale is one of the main routes into Ironbridge Gorge and due to the area’s geology, movement of the road’s foundations means essential repair is now needed."

It added: "Much of the work will not be visible to the public and will include removal of sections of wall, installation of support rock anchors with areas rebuilt and joints re-pointed or pressure grouted. There are also several brick arches at the base which will also be stabilised and repaired."

The council has also said that the project has involved considerable planning.

Its statement said: "Geological factors and other constraints have made this a complex project and Telford & Wrekin Council’s engineering team have worked with partners to develop a solution for long-term stability. "

The council has also said that it has considered contingencies, such as flooding – which may see the route temporarily reopened.

It said: "Our approach will depend on the severity of flooding. Should Buildwas Road become flooded, we have contingency plans to halt work at Jiggers Bank and reopen the road under two-way lights. Any delays will increase the programme duration and consequently cost, significantly.