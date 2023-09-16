Ironbridge Lions find that 'every little helps ' after supermarket grant

Ironbridge & Severn Gorge Lions being presented with a £1,500 cheque (Left to right: Emily Croft, Groundworks UK; John Foley. Lions president; Nicola Hitch and Alison Lang from Tesco

Ironbridge and Severn Gorge Lions (CIO) have been awarded a Tesco Community Grant, voted for by the supermarket's customers in their local stores between April and June 2023.

The Ironbridge Lions project, by coming first, received a grant award of £1,500 on Thursday.

Ironbridge Lions President, Lion John Foley, thanked Tesco, their partner Groundworks UK and the Tesco customers across Telford and the surrounding area for their overwhelming support.

Nicola & Alison, Community Champions from Madeley & Wrekin Retail Tesco say that it is great how Tesco support the community this way with grants and can be part of something special.

She said: "They are proud to be able to support local charities, schools & organisations with donations and physical support when requested."

The Tesco Community Grant will help fund future Prostate Awareness and Screening sessions run by the Lions.

Over the past few years Ironbridge Lions prostate screening sessions have enabled thousands of men to have a simple blood test to measure their PSA levels and provide an early indicator of prostate cancer. The sessions provide free at the point of delivery screening, relying entirely on donations and grants to meet increasing costs.

Over the course of the next year Ironbridge Lions are looking to increase their activity by encouraging prostate screening among black men.