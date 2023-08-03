Ironbridge homeowners given advice on improvements allowed to properties in gorge

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site

Telford & Wrekin Council announced the surgeries on Wednesday and says the sessions will enable residents to make well-informed decisions if they are contemplating any changes or carrying out work to their houses and surrounding land.

The Ironbridge Gorge, a place of historical significance and natural beauty, holds the prestigious title of 'World Heritage Site' (WHS) and is also designated as the 'Severn Gorge Conservation Area.'

The council says these designations underscore the importance of preserving its unique character and appearance in all planning decisions.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member in charge of heritage, said: "These surgeries for planning in the World Heritage Site present a useful opportunity for our residents to get comprehensive information and expert guidance, empowering them to safeguard this cherished World Heritage Site for future generations.

"Recognising the challenges residents face with planning matters, such as alterations and unauthorised works, these surgeries will provide localised support which aim to reduce enforcement issues, fostering a supportive environment for addressing planning concerns within the WHS community."

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes, said: "The 'Article 4 Direction' applied to all dwellings within the WHS boundary emphasises our commitment to safeguarding the area's distinctiveness.

"This measure ensures that even minor works are conducted with utmost care to maintain the site's unique character and preserve its outstanding universal value.”

The surgeries will serve as signposts for residents, directing them to relevant guidance on how to carry out any works to their property while safeguarding the World Heritage Site and Conservation Area's built and natural environment.

Additionally, expert advice on the considerations for any alterations will be available during the sessions.