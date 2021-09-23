450 food parcels were delivered last year

The 100 Bags Challenge is being run by the Ironbridge Lions, and aims to gather at least 100 bags of non-perishable food to be distributed to homes in the area for the Christmas period and beyond.

Graham Powell, the Ironbridge Lions' vice president, is in charge of this years' drive.

He said: "It is called the 100 Bags Challenge. We are asking locals to collect one shopping bag of non-perishable foods. We will then collect it, and it will go towards meeting the demand that we have."

Graham explained that this drive is in addition to local food banks, as not everyone in the community has access to those resources.

Graham added: "We started the challenge last year, and with the bags we were given, combined with supermarket donations and various other things we ended up with around four-and-a-half tonnes of food. That was enough for 450 food parcels - but even that wasn't enough.

"It is going to be a difficult year again. We can already see that that people are coming under some pressure."

The Lions will support anyone looking to help in their drive with posters and leaflets that they can distribute to get the word out to the community.