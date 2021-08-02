Ironbridge housing scheme back on the planning agenda

Much Wenlock residents concerned about the impact of the nearby Ironbridge Power Station development at the June planning meeting

A decision on the redevelopment of the site was deferred in June when members of Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee said they could not give the green light to the development until more information was provided to justify the low proportion of affordable housing, transport issues and the provision of primary care facilities.

The committee which meets on August 10 will be recommended to grant permission.

In his report planning officer, Tim Rogers, says it is unfortunate that the scheme is unable to deliver a policy compliant level of much needed affordable housing.

"However, the substantial costs associated with remediating this complex previously developed site must be acknowledged.

"Notwithstanding this, a viability review mechanism will apply, allowing any excess profit to be clawed back for use by the Council with a priority for affordable housing."

The report says it is expected that five per cent of the traffic generated by the development would use the controversial, Gaskell Arms junction and that funding could be included for a long term solution to the highway issue.

"A local liaison group covering the Gaskell Arms junction scheme should be formed, with representatives from the Town Council and the highway and planning authorities," it says.