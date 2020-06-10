Ironbridge museum restaurant reopens for takeaways

The Coalbrookdale restaurant will serve locally-sourced takeaway food, including a pizza night on Friday and full roast dinner on Sundays, as it returns to life for the first time since March.

Executive head chef Marcus Bean said he was delighted to be reopening the site after lengthy planning to ensure it could operate safely.

“We have been working really hard behind the scenes with our staff and museum partners to make sure that we can open up safely and maintain the necessary social distancing and health measures that are essential at the moment," he said.

“We will be serving takeaway food only for the time being. We hope we can help take some of the strain out of the lockdown restrictions which families are still having to deal with by serving up some fantastic food to accompany a relaxing walk around some of the wonderful local countryside.”

The restaurant will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9am – 4pm, from 9am to 8pm on Fridays and 10am-3pm on Sundays.

Alongside the takeaway menu it will also serve hot and cold drinks, cakes and pastries, savoury bakes and local fresh produce such as milk, eggs, butter, bread and fruit and vegetables.

Both the pizzas and Sunday lunches will need to be pre-ordered and paid for in advance by calling 01952 435968, with pizza orders closing by 4pm on Thursday and Sunday dinners needing to be booked by 4pm on Friday.