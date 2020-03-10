New flood warnings issued for Shropshire as Ironbridge road reopens for first time in three weeks

Flood warnings are in place on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, near Oswestry.

The Environment Agency said it expected a peak of 4.6m, and that levels would stay high until tomorrow.

Elsewhere, flood alerts are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, on the River Sow and River Penk, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Upper Teme.

Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Further heavy rairfall will mean river levels will continue to rise into Wednesday.

People are advised to avoid low lying footpaths and avoid contact with flood water.

It comes as The Wharfage in Ironbridge is reopened for the first time in three weeks.

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "After more than three weeks since flood barriers went up, the Wharfage in Ironbridge Gorge is now open to traffic.

"Our teams were repairing flood damage on Wharfage yesterday."

Cars parks will remain free in the Gorge for the coming weeks to help encourage people to use businesses in Ironbridge.