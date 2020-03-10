Menu

Advertising

New flood warnings issued for Shropshire as Ironbridge road reopens for first time in three weeks

By Mat Growcott | Ironbridge | News | Published:

New flood alerts have been issued for parts of Shropshire after heavy rain in Wales overnight.

Work has been carried out to repair the Wharfage - picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Work has been carried out to repair the Wharfage - picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Flood warnings are in place on the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley, near Oswestry.

The Environment Agency said it expected a peak of 4.6m, and that levels would stay high until tomorrow.

Elsewhere, flood alerts are in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, on the River Sow and River Penk, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Upper Teme.

Flooding is affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Other locations that may be affected include White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Further heavy rairfall will mean river levels will continue to rise into Wednesday.

People are advised to avoid low lying footpaths and avoid contact with flood water.

Advertising

See the latest forecast from The Met Office here:

Tuesday morning forecast 10/03/20

It comes as The Wharfage in Ironbridge is reopened for the first time in three weeks.

Advertising

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "After more than three weeks since flood barriers went up, the Wharfage in Ironbridge Gorge is now open to traffic.

"Our teams were repairing flood damage on Wharfage yesterday."

Cars parks will remain free in the Gorge for the coming weeks to help encourage people to use businesses in Ironbridge.

Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs News Shrewsbury Oswestry Bridgnorth Environment
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News