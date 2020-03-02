Telford MP Lucy Allan pledges support for Ironbridge residents in getting their lives back on track

In a letter to Ironbridge residents, she said: "Ironbridge residents and businesses have been facing life-changing and traumatic events over the last few weeks.

"I want you to know that the community has my full support in rebuilding their lives, homes and businesses. I am working with the Environment Agency, Government ministers, emergency responders to ensure that business owners and residents get what they need to recover from this devastating flooding.

"As your MP, I will be supporting you and your community for the long term. The feedback I have already had from residents is being fed into the National Flood Resilience Group, as we plan for the future.

"I will continue to keep this issue on ministers' radar for the long term and I will ensure the council and Environment Agency continues to assist the community for as long as necessary for the community to make a full recovery."

Call Telford & Wrekin Council on 01952 384000 to learn more about financial relief.