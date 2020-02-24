Flood warning issued for Ironbridge ahead of river peaking tomorrow

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Ironbridge and Jackfield, and have warned that things will get worse before they get better.

The river is expected to peak at between 6.4m to 6.8m tomorrow morning.

Latest information on the flooding situation in #Ironbridge Gorge



If you have a query or concern about flooding, please call our contact centre on 01952 384000.



More updates as & when we get these throughout the day

But in the meantime, people are advised to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and move possession and valuables off the ground or to safety.

The Wharfage is closed this morning, and The Wharfage and Dale End car parks will also be shut from 10am - motorists are advised to move their vehicles if parked there.

Flooding update

We will be closing the Wharfage and Dale End car parks in #Ironbridge Gorge from 10am today- if you're parked there, please move your car.



Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use this.#floodaware — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 24, 2020

Coalbrookdale Primary School is also shut today, and is expected to be closed tomorrow.

Flooding update



Coalbrookdale primary school will be closed today

Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Our crews have been out overnight distributing sandbags. Sandbags are also available to pick up from Ironbridge Park & Ride and staff will be on hand to help.

"The Ironbridge Park & Ride is open for anyone in the Gorge who wants to move their vehicle if it’s at risk of being flooded.

"We are urging residents to be prepared and let us know if they need any assistance. Rest centre facilities are being set up for anyone who needs it and we will let you know where later today."

Anybody with concerns about flooding can call the Telford & Wrekin Council contact centre on 01952 384000.