Flood warning issued for Ironbridge ahead of river peaking tomorrow
A new flood warning has been issued for Ironbridge this morning ahead of the River Severn peaking again tomorrow.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Ironbridge and Jackfield, and have warned that things will get worse before they get better.
The river is expected to peak at between 6.4m to 6.8m tomorrow morning.
But in the meantime, people are advised to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and move possession and valuables off the ground or to safety.
The Wharfage is closed this morning, and The Wharfage and Dale End car parks will also be shut from 10am - motorists are advised to move their vehicles if parked there.
Coalbrookdale Primary School is also shut today, and is expected to be closed tomorrow.
Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Our crews have been out overnight distributing sandbags. Sandbags are also available to pick up from Ironbridge Park & Ride and staff will be on hand to help.
"The Ironbridge Park & Ride is open for anyone in the Gorge who wants to move their vehicle if it’s at risk of being flooded.
"We are urging residents to be prepared and let us know if they need any assistance. Rest centre facilities are being set up for anyone who needs it and we will let you know where later today."
Anybody with concerns about flooding can call the Telford & Wrekin Council contact centre on 01952 384000.
