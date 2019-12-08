Menu

Online buyers compete to pay over £100 for 'piece of cooling towers'

By Rob Smith | Ironbridge | News | Published:

An enterprising visitor to the Ironbridge Gorge is selling what they claim is a piece of the famous cooling towers that were demolished last week.

An eBay listing was created on Sunday afternoon for a piece of pink concrete supposedly from one of the Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers and it has already attracted 20 bids from 11 individuals.

At the time of writing the top bid was £112. The auction will end at 2.28pm on Monday, December 9.

The item's description reads: "Ironbridge Power Station 100g Piece Of Concrete. Condition is Used. Found outside of demolish zone following the four towers coming down on December 6, 2019."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

