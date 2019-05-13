Advertising
Search of River Severn after canoe found
Emergency services spent two hours searching the River Severn at Coalport after an upturned canoe was reported in the water.
Firefighters, ambulance staff and police officers were called out to the area at 7.40pm on Sunday by worried members of the public who spotted the craft.
A rescue boat took to the water for a search of the river and there were also a search on foot along the river bank.
The search was called off at 9.40pm.
