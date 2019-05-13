Menu

Advertising

Search of River Severn after canoe found

By Sue Austin | Ironbridge | News | Published:

Emergency services spent two hours searching the River Severn at Coalport after an upturned canoe was reported in the water.

The River Severn at Coalport

Firefighters, ambulance staff and police officers were called out to the area at 7.40pm on Sunday by worried members of the public who spotted the craft.

A rescue boat took to the water for a search of the river and there were also a search on foot along the river bank.

The search was called off at 9.40pm.

Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News