The Home Office has confirmed that immigration officers and West Mercia Police attended the Clock Tower Bar & Grill in Donnington, Telford, on Wednesday (December 17).

It added that two Indian nationals and two Nepalese nationals had been arrested on suspicion of what were described as "varying immigration offences".

Three of the four who were arrested were said to be detained "pending removal" while the other person has been "placed on strict reporting conditions".

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages and fuels organised immigration crime. This Government will not stand for it.

“Since coming to power, enforcement action nationwide has increased, with 63 per cent rise in illegal working arrests, and we will be stepping up that action further in the year ahead.”