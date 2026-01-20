Telford man who choked girlfriend and smashed her TV in shocking violent drunken rage is given jail time

Craig Samways, 39, of Coddon Close, Donnington, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to three offences.

Samways had been due to stand trial, but changed his pleas, admitting charges of intentional strangulation, and two counts of criminal damage.

Alura Bather, prosecuting, said the incident had taken place in November 2023, at his partner's home in Telford after he had been drinking.

The court was told there had been an argument, which resulted in Samways picking up the television and throwing it onto the floor.