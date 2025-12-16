The incident happened at a first-floor flat in Ash Lea, Donnington, Telford on Tuesday evening (December 16).

Nobody was in the property when firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said: “At 6.32pm on Tuesday, December 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Donnington.

“Fire involving unattended cooking in the oven. Smoke affecting the first floor flat.

“Crews used lock breaking equipment and positive pressure ventilation.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.