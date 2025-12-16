Donnington HMO plan withdrawn for second time - but it may not be the end of the story

The move follows the previous withdrawal of plans for a 10-bed HMO at The Poplars in Wellington Road, Donnington, but it might not be the end of the issue.

The Poplars, in Wellington Road, Donnington, could become a 10-bed HMO. Picture: Google Maps

Residents have objected to the most recent eight bed plan saying that they believed it would have a “significantly negative impact on the local community”.

Concerns are over parking and traffic and the impact on the “family”-based community.

Planning agent Robert Metcalfe, of Market Drayton-based EMS Design Ltd has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the proposal is “sustainable and policy compliant”.

Writing on behalf of applicant Akash Desai, of Hadley, Telford, the agent said there would be no external alterations.

The agent wrote: “Landscaping improvements will enhance the setting in a way that is sympathetic to the surrounding area.

“The scheme therefore achieves a balance between heritage protection, sustainable reuse, and housing delivery, and should be supported in planning terms.”

The council has now confirmed that the application has been formally withdrawn following a request from the agent.

The agent told planners in an email that they would withdraw the application but would submit a different type of application.