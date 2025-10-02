Telford property owner handed close to £20k court bill for failing to fix damaged door and 'putting the safety of tenants at risk'

The case against TF2 Investments Ltd and its sole director, Jagroop Singh Moore was brought by Telford & Wrekin Council.

In 2023, the council had served the company and Mr Singh Moore with notices for failing to comply with the Housing Act 2004 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990 in a property they owned on the Parade in Donnington.

The notices required the main doors of the building to be secured after they had been previously smashed, allowing anyone to access the building and putting the safety of tenants at risk.

As the owner had failed to comply with the notice, the council carried out the work to secure the entrance for the benefit of tenants and cleaned the waste in the communal areas.

The council then pursued a prosecution, and guilty pleas were submitted on behalf of the company, TF2 Investments Ltd and Mr Singh Moore.

The case was heard at Kidderminster Magistrates Court for sentencing on September 29.

The judge accepted that the company was no longer trading and had no assets, although he still imposed a fine. As charges were also brought against Mr Singh Moore personally, the judge imposed a fine of £4,000 against him, ordered him to pay all the prosecution costs and compensation for the full cost of repairing the door. Mr Singh Moore also had to pay a victim surcharge of £1,600 making a total of £19,277.40 to pay.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Our priority is to ensure residents feel safe in their homes, which is why we acted swiftly to secure the building and replace the damaged door.

“The owner's lack of care and responsibility couldn’t be overlooked, and we’re pleased with the court’s decision. It also means we can recover our costs, protecting taxpayers from footing the bill.”