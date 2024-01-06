Volunteer 'cries' after seeing break-in damage at valued community hub

Police are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at Donnington Hub in St Matthews Road, Donnington, which is a focal point for the community.

Officers say two people smashed their way in and made a bee-line to the computers kept in the learning room at around 7.30am on New Year's Eve.

Robert Hughes, police Community Safety Engagement Officer, in North Telford, said: "When the volunteers arrived the found the doors open and one told me she cried because it was really upsetting to think that someone would do this to a place where the community needs are put first."

The offenders caused "hundreds of pounds" of damage by using a tool to break in through the main doors.