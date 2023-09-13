Frustration and disappointment as community hall has window smashed

A member of staff found a brick next to the broken window. Photo: Donnington & Muxton Parish Council

Staff at Turreff Hall in Donnington, Telford, which doubles as the community library and parish council offices, were alerted to damage at the building on Saturday, September 9.

Upon arrival, community events and engagement officer, Connor Furnival found a window had been smashed and a suspicious brick nearby.

From the information gathered, Mr Furnival believes the incident to have occurred between 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday, September 9.

He explained: "Someone reported it to us on Facebook on Saturday evening, so I chucked on some shoes and headed up the road.

"I've seen criminal damage in the past and from what it looks like it's probably not an adult, definitely looks like someone has just thrown the brick and immediately run.

"It's disappointing, very very disappointing, but not unexpected.

"For me and a lot of the staff, because of the nature of work we are involved with a lot of community buildings, and they do have a long history of this kind of thing."

The building has been used for decades in the community, after being built during the Second World War by the American army and later adopted by the county council.

In the sixties, it was the only undenominational hall in Donnington and has hosted the library since 1979.

Mr Furnival said: "The reason we maintain the building and go in every day and keep it in tip-top shape is because it's used by the community.

"That particular room is used for a weekly community cafe which has grown and grown. It's used by knitting groups and a charity that supports adults with learning difficulties.

"So it is an enormous disappointment, it's only ever used to benefit the community as a whole."

The incident occurred just two weeks after the hall was targeted in a theft.

Mr Furnival added: "We had a theft on August bank holiday weekend, a delivery company had left a few parcels outside the library doors and someone came and took them.

"It was in broad daylight, we'd ordered around £200 of fitness equipment and around half of it was stolen."