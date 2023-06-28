Firefighters save bird trapped in netting on Telford block of flats

By Richard WilliamsDonningtonPublished: Comments

Firefighters were called to block of flats in Telford on Tuesday after a swift got caught in netting outside the block.

The trapped swift. Picture: Rickie Griffith (Donnington Residents, Facebook)
The trapped swift. Picture: Rickie Griffith (Donnington Residents, Facebook)

The distressed bird had caused concern among residents in the area. On the Facebook group, Donnington Residents, Rickie Griffiths posted a picture of the swift and said: "This bird is stuck on Ash-Lea Drive flats.

"It's flapping its wings etc, stuck on some string or something. Anyone able to come and help it."

The bird was freed by firefighters from Wellington Station who attended the flats in Ash-Lea Drive Donnington at around 9.50am.

The swift was handed over to Severn Edge Vets in Donnington after it was released at around 10am when the fire crews used small gear to cut through the netting.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News