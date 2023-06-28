Firefighters save bird trapped in netting on Telford block of flats

The trapped swift. Picture: Rickie Griffith (Donnington Residents, Facebook)

The distressed bird had caused concern among residents in the area. On the Facebook group, Donnington Residents, Rickie Griffiths posted a picture of the swift and said: "This bird is stuck on Ash-Lea Drive flats.

"It's flapping its wings etc, stuck on some string or something. Anyone able to come and help it."

The bird was freed by firefighters from Wellington Station who attended the flats in Ash-Lea Drive Donnington at around 9.50am.