Firefighters save bird trapped in netting on Telford block of flats

The distressed bird had caused concern among residents in the area. On the Facebook group, Donnington Residents, Rickie Griffiths posted a picture of the swift and said: "This bird is stuck on Ash-Lea Drive flats.
"It's flapping its wings etc, stuck on some string or something. Anyone able to come and help it."
The bird was freed by firefighters from Wellington Station who attended the flats in Ash-Lea Drive Donnington at around 9.50am.
The swift was handed over to Severn Edge Vets in Donnington after it was released at around 10am when the fire crews used small gear to cut through the netting.