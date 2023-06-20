Woman's death after fall was an accident - coroner

By David TooleyDonningtonPublished:

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded into the demise of a Telford woman who fell down the stairs.

Shirehall
Shirehall

A coroner heard that retired shop worker Nina Cornaby, aged 70, of Donnington, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on June 7 after the fall at home.

Her condition "rapidly deteriorated" and she died at the hospital on June 13.

Senior coroner John Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, heard that she died of rheumatic heart disease and a fracture due to the fall.

The coroner held the inquest under fast-track procedures after hearing that the family had no issues to raise with him.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News