Woman's death after fall was an accident - coroner

A coroner heard that retired shop worker Nina Cornaby, aged 70, of Donnington, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on June 7 after the fall at home.

Her condition "rapidly deteriorated" and she died at the hospital on June 13.

Senior coroner John Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday, heard that she died of rheumatic heart disease and a fracture due to the fall.

The coroner held the inquest under fast-track procedures after hearing that the family had no issues to raise with him.