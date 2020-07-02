Car with cloned plates caught out driving in Telford

The blue BMW was reported to police by a member of the public and officers tracked the driver down in Donnington this morning.

Enquiries found that the plates had been cloned from a car in Surrey, possibly to hide the fact that it had no valid insurance or MOT and had been registered with a statutory off-road notification (SORN), meaning it was not allowed on public roads.

A source at Shropshire's Operational Patrol Unit said: "The vehicle was seized and will be crushed if the owner doesn't resolve the number of issues with it. We have the details of the registered keeper and will pass those details onto the DVLA for them to take enforcement action too.

"Drivers who conceal a vehicle's identity do so for no other reason than to commit offences and avoid detection. Seizing these types of vehicles at the earliest opportunity helps us protect the public from harm by preventing potentially dangerous pursuits, and disrupts serious and organised crime."