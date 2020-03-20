Coronavirus: Donnington by-elections to be postponed

Voters were due to pick a new representative for Donnington Borough on Telford & Wrekin Council as well as Donnington West on Donnington and Muxton Parish Council on April 2.

The by-elections were called after the death of Councillor Liz Clare, who held both seats. Earlier this week the candidates in the borough council election all called for the poll to be delayed.

Today returning officer David Sidaway said: “In the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that we prioritise the health of our residents and all staff and candidates involved in the by-elections.

"In light of this, I have taken the decision to postpone the by-elections.”

Individual letters will be posted out on Monday to all residents who had previously received a poll card, explaining the position.

Alternative arrangements will be made to deliver these by-elections in the future, once the necessary advice and legal guidance has been issued by government.

The elections could be postponed until May next year.