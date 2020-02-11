Library in Telford to be renamed after 'brilliant community campaigner' Liz

Liz Clare, who passed away last month aged 74, spent more than 40 years in local politics, representing Donnington on both borough and parish councils.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council agreed to redesignate the facility at its Turreff Hall headquarters “The Liz Clare Library”, and a garden, scout building and street could also take her name.

Friends and family raised £1,000 for local youth organisations at the Labour member’s funeral. This will be match-funded by the parish council and Telford and Wrekin Council.

In addition to renaming the library, Councillor John Thompson suggested sites elsewhere in the parish.

He told Donnington and Muxton Parish Council: “Opposite Liz’s, on Oakengates Road, there is a garden that, as far as I know, doesn’t have a name.

“It would be nice for it to be named either Liz’s Garden or Liz Clare’s Garden.

“Liz’s favourite flowers were daffodils, so if, at the right time, daffodil bulbs could be planted, that would be fitting.”

Councillor Clive Mason also suggested renaming the Donnington Scout Hut after Councillor Clare and calling a street “Clare’s Way” next time a housing development needs new names. Mr Morgan said Councillor Thompson’s suggestion and both of Councillor Mason’s would be referred to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Advertising

Councillor Clare’s funeral was held at St Matthew’s Church, Donnington Wood, on Friday, January 31.

Good causes

Mr Morgan said: “The family asked that it be family flowers only at the funeral, and for donations instead be made to youth projects in Donnington. Telford and Wrekin Council said they would match them.

“They raised £656, but the three children have made it up to £1,000.”

Advertising

Parish councillors agreed to match this total too.

Councillor Clare, a grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13, represented Donnington on Telford and Wrekin Council and chaired the borough’s licensing committee. She also represented the Donnington West parish council ward.

At the first full session of Telford and Wrekin Council this year, all three party group leaders and fellow Donnington councillor Jim Lavery were among those who paid tribute.

Councillor Lavery said: “When I was canvassing in the ward in May, one of the most common things I heard on the door was ‘Oh, yes, I’ll vote for Liz. She’s done this, that, everything else for me…’

“And most of the things she’d done were non-council issues; she’d helped them in social ways, welfare ways and other ways. She dedicated time not just to council business, but to the community as a whole.”

Council leader Shaun Davies made a “slight confession”, telling his colleagues that “as her group leader, I always got a little bit nervous when she stood up at full council meetings, because I wasn’t ever quite sure what she was going to say”.

But, he added: “What she said always came from the heart and this council, Donnington and Telford & Wrekin are poorer for not having Liz, her hard work, her opinions and her values”.