See inside a historic Telford pub which was saved after Covid and has 'brought Dawley back to life'

The pub on Dawley's High Street began operating again in September last year after more than three years out of action - and has been welcomed back by Dawley folk with open arms.

The Elephant & Castle. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The near-300-year-old pub, which is based out of a listed building, closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Locals and a campaign group battled to save the pub and members of the community even proposed taking it over.

But eventually the Elephant and Castle was taken over by the Valiant Pub Company and local Spencer Jordan-Pitt was selected to run it.

Landlord Spencer Jordan-Pitt. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Dawley native, who has more than 14 years of experience in the industry and has run several pubs in the West Midlands, said he always thought about running the pub "one day" - when walking past on a daily basis.

The Elephant & Castle. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Extensive refurbishment works began in mid August to install new flooring and furniture, a bar area, dining area, bar pumps and much more.

The Elephant & Castle. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

And, with a new lick of paint outside too, Dawley regained one of its proudest high-street destinations.