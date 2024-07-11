Joy as Telford cancer warrior, eight, gets the all clear - but she's not out of the woods yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Little Dulcie O'Kelly celebrated her eighth birthday in June and has now been given the best news in her ongoing fight against neuroblastoma - but she still faces many more months of gruelling treatment including in America.

Mum Debbie got the news during an early morning meeting at Birmingham Children's Hospital on Monday after the tests were carried out the previous Thursday.

"Dulcie was on her iPad," said Debbie, from Lawley. "She switches off with all the medical stuff, she's been through so much of it.

"Our doctor from Telford's Princess Royal, Dr Cowley, told us that it was 'all good'.

"I prepare for the worse and it was not until I spoke to my husband later and burst into tears that it really sunk in.

"It took a little while for the news to sink in with Dulcie but she was going round telling all the nurses that she is cancer free."

A little celebration is being planned for Dulcie, who likes to go to her local pub for a burger.

"It can't be from anywhere else but the local pub," said Debbie.

Since sharing the news on Instagram and Dulcie's Facebook group the family has been overwhelmed with messages of love.

Debbie posted that the family is "absolutely overwhelmed with all the messages and love we have received".

"Honestly, we can’t explain the euphoria we are experiencing knowing for the first time in over 2.5 years, Dulcie has clear scans - she’s fought and she has won this battle, however the war isn’t over yet.

"Whilst we are enjoying this good news, Dulcie still has several months of treatment left."

Debbie added: "There is still a question mark over whether she needs radiotherapy and she still needs to have the retinoic acid and, thankfully NHS England have approved it, a third round of immunotherapy before we can finally ring that bell and head off to America for the vaccine.

"However, for now we enjoy this good news and celebrate it."

Dulcie O’Kelly was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in December 2021, and she has been battling the cancer ever since.

Her followers on social media have been sharing the joy too.

One wrote: "This is the best news. I hope you know what a special girl you are Dulcie. You really are the bravest princess on this planet."

Another follower wrote: "Such wonderful news… Dulcie is a superstar! The courage you have all shown during this battle is truly amazing. xx"

And a third summed up the feelings of many by saying: "So happy for you. Can't imagine what this fight has been like. The best news x."